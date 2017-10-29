Mississippi named Most Religious State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi named Most Religious State

Posted by Morgan Wagner
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to a 24/7 Wall Street Survey, Mississippi has been named the most religious state.

The survey says, based on 2014 Pew data, 75% of Mississippians believe in God with 75% claiming to pray daily.

"I've been all over the country and it's just not that way," Greeter at First Baptist Church in Jackson, Mark McConnell said. "If you look for a church it's hard to find one, but in the south there's one on every corner. It's a wonderful legacy for the South."

McConnell says while First Baptist has an extensive list of members, they still get anywhere between 10 to 15 new visitors a week.
    
Members tell us it's the sense of family and the sharing of Christ that brings them back every week.
    
"It's like a big sports team we are all on," Wesley Filgo, a member, said. "If one person on the team knows Jesus, then they can help bring the others to know Christ."

24/7 Wall Steet shares while a super majority of Mississippians believe in God, there is a growing number of those who consider themselves to be "non religious."    

"I think it's a generational thing," McConnell said. "When I was growing up, we just came to church and it was something that we did."

