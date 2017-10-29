Precautionary boil water notice issued in Jackson

A precautionary boil water advisory is in affect for approximately 100 connections in Jackson.

[1000-1199] E County Line Road; 39211

[5900-6399] Ridgewood Road

Ridgewood Court Drive

Jamestown Way

Ridgewood Place

Ridgewood Boulevard

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers are advised to boil water rapidly for one minute before consumption.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

