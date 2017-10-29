Suspect dead after Tate County standoff

A suspect is dead and a law enforcement officer is wounded after a standoff in Tate County.

According to Warren Strain with MBI, the chase ended when the suspect crashed and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was killed and the officer suffered non life threatening injuries.

The Hernando Police Department, Senatobia Police Department, Panola County Sheriff's Office and MHP were on the scene.

MBI investigators and Crime Scene Units are investigating.

According to MDOT, all lane are blocked in both directions on I-55 past MS 740 and exit 263. They say the backup will last under an hour and traffic is being diverted onto Highway 51.

Police activity on I-55 past MS 740 EX 263 in #TateCo has ALL lanes BLOCKED in BOTH directions. Details: https://t.co/YNdUtFpewV #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) October 29, 2017

