WLBT/Fox 40 celebrates National Cat Day

Check this out right MEOW: It's National Cat Day!

National Cat Day was founded in 2005 to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued.

About 4 million cats enter shelters annually, and of those, 1-2 million are euthanized. That's according to the National Cat Day organization, which encourages spaying and neutering cats and getting them into permanent, loving homes.

Let us know how you are celebrating National Cat Day and send us pictures of your feline friends!

