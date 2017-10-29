Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (October 27th)

Madison Central, Warren Central, Brookhaven, and Pisgah are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (October 20th)

1. Cedric Beal 37 yard TD (Madison Central)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Madison Central running back Cedric Beal had a pair of touchdowns on Thursday. The first was a 37 yard scamper to give the Jaguars a double digit lead. MC beat Northwest Rankin 27-10 on Thursday to clinch homefield advantage in the 1st round of the 6A playoffs.

2. Defense gives Vikings the lead (Warren Central)

Our second nominee is from a 6A Region 2 clash. Warren Central's defense dominated against Starkville. Jeremy Miller leads a boat of Vikings to stop the Yellowjacket running back in the end zone. The safety gave WC a 2-0 lead, they blanked Starkville 23-0. The victory clinched a 6A playoff spot. It was also the 400th win in program history.

3. Sevante Quinn 57 yard touchdown (Brookhaven)

Our 3rd nominee is from a 9-1 team. QB Sevante Quinn gave Brookhaven the lead with a 57 yard touchdown in the 1st quarter. He accounted for 386 yards and 5 touchdowns, including the game winning score in overtime. The Panthers beat South Jones 43-37 in OT. Ole Brook has won 9 straight games and are tied for the 5A Region 3 lead.

4. Don Ragsdale 98 yard touchdown (Pisgah)

Our final nominee is another highlight from the state's leading rusher. A St. Joseph punt pinned Pisgah at the 2 yard line. Don Ragsdale scored on the very next play. The Dragon found a hole and blazed 98 yards to the house. Ragsdale rushed for 424 yards (392 in 1st half) as Pisgah beat St. Joseph 69-17. PHS clinched the 2A Region 6 title.

