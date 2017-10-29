Councilman Stokes calls for state superintendent Dr. Carey Wright to resign

A Jackson city councilman is demanding Mississippi's top educator to resign.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says it's time for State Superintendent, Dr. Carey Wright, to step down.

“Carey Wright is overrated and overpaid,” says Stokes at a press conference on Sunday.

Stokes claims the Magnolia State is at the bottom when it comes to education and new leadership is needed.

“It was said while she was in Washington D.C. she had success stories, which is considered a majority black [school] district. She's been in Jackson four years, going on five years, and these black districts are still failing at unreasonable numbers," added Stokes. "So we're saying something should have been done and something must be done.”

Stokes also talked about the Mississippi Department of Education calling for a state takeover of Jackson Public Schools last month due to several education standard violations.

Instead, Jackson's Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Governor Phil Bryant came up with state and city partnership to avoid the takeover.

“I think it is time for us to look at a new direction," said Stokes. "A new Superintendent of Education. She has the highest paid salary in the history of the U.S. here in Mississippi. Surely, we can find a more qualified people.”

Dr. Wright's office had no comment.

Stokes says he will seek the support of other Jackson city councilmen during the city's board meeting this week.

