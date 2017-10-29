Rachel Richlinski recaps Bulldog domination in College Station

Before its trip to College Station, Mississippi State’s only losses of the season came from road trips. That changed with a 35-14 win over the Aggies, and with that victory the Bulldogs are eligible for their 8th straight bowl game.

"Anytime you beat a top 25 team on the road that’s huge for the program," said head coach Dan Mullen. "That’s huge for everybody. That’s not easy to do. It just shows our guys are growing and hopefully this can keep grinding away and turn into a great season for us. Still a lot to play for."

Nick Fitzgerald accounted for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns on Saturday. "I don’t think I can properly hear anymore because of how loud we had the speakers behind us at practice," Fitzgerald said. "That was a big thing. We knew we were going to have to handle crowd noise and the environment and we knew we were just going to have to come out and play our game and if we did that, we’d be fine."

Mark McLaurin had 6 tackles and a INT in the victory. "It was going to be very important for us to come in here and get the road win because we really needed it. Everybody knows we haven’t been playing well on the road, so tonight really was a great deal for us. We had to get that win."

Todd Grantham’s efficient defense on display at Kyle Field.. 3 Aggie turnovers led to 2 touchdowns and a pick 6 for State.

"Todd has done a great job of understanding what my expectations are but I guess it fits his defensive style anyway, so it’s really not much of an adjustment for him," Mullen said. "Just go get them. All I care about is how hard we’re playing."

Montez Sweat had a pair of sacks for MSU. "I like the fact that we’re bowl eligible earlier in the season as opposed to last year when we didn’t know until the last game. We’re just going to build from here. We know we have a bowl game, but we want a better bowl game."

Three of the last four games on MSU’s schedule will be at home, starting with UMass next week. Then back to SEC play with #1 Alabama.

