Industrial Park Drive in Clinton back open after repairs

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

KCS Railroad has completed repairs to Industrial Park Drive railroad crossing and is now back open.

Industrial Park Drive was closed to through traffic until Monday morning, October 30.

Parents, staff and buses using Industrial Park Drive to access Lovett Elementary had to use an alternate route.

