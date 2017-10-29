Industrial Park Drive in Clinton back open after repairs

The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
A haunted corn maze worker got beaten after doing his job and scaring a patron in the maze.More >>
