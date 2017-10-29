Industrial Park Drive in Clinton closed to through traffic Monday

Industrial Park Drive in Clinton closed to through traffic Monda - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

CLINTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

KCS Railroad has not completed repairs to Industrial Park Drive railroad crossing. 

Industrial Park Drive will remain closed to through traffic on Monday morning, October 30.

Parents, staff and buses using Industrial Park Drive to access Lovett Elementary will need to use an alternate route on Monday. 

