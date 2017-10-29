Car clubs cruise against cancer

Car clubs from Mississippi and beyond joined forces Sunday to bring awareness to the dangers of breast cancer.

The Mississippi Cruise Against Cancer involves dozens of cool cars -- with pink ribbons -- driving through Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties.

Organizer A.J. Barnes said she came up with the idea after seeing how breast cancer affected her family and those around her.

The event thrives because of people who have donated their time and money to make a difference, she said.

"To see people from all over the area coming in to support -- we have a few people here from Louisiana, Monroe, Shreveport. We have a lot of people that came together to support. Just to see that, it gives me that kind of elated feeling," Barnes added.

Organizers say many of those who participate also donate to the American Cancer Society to encourage breast cancer awareness.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

