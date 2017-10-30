Nick Fitzgerald and Montez Sweat earn SEC weekly honors

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Behind Mississippi State’s largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent on the road since 1942, two Bulldogs were selected Players of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Monday as juniors Nick Fitzgerald and Montez Sweat were named Co-Offensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively.

Fitzgerald earned the fourth SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career, which is the second most in MSU history behind only Dak Prescott’s five selections, after accounting for 246 yards and three touchdowns in MSU’s 35-14 victory at No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Richmond Hill, Ga., native rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries with one score to mark his third straight 100-yard rushing game and the 12th of his career, setting the SEC record for most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback. The rushing score was the 29th of his career, moving Fitzgerald into a tie with Vick Ballard (2010-11) for third all-time in school history.

Through the air, Fitzgerald added two scores on 12 completions for 141 yards. With 13 passing touchdowns through the first eight games of the season, Fitzgerald already ranks in a tie for ninth with Chris Relf (2010) and Tony Shell (1988) for the most touchdowns in a single season at MSU.

For the second consecutive week, Sweat’s disruptive play at defensive end earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. He is the second Bulldog this season to earn the honor in back-to-back weeks as sophomore Jeffery Simmons earned the honor over weeks two and three of the season. It’s the first time in MSU history that two Bulldogs have been named Defensive Lineman of the Week multiple times in the same season.

Sweat collected six tackles and a career-best two sacks against the Aggies. His two sacks were the most by a Bulldog in an SEC game since Johnathan Calvin tallied two in last season’s Egg Bowl. Sweat and MSU limited Texas A&M to a season-low 14 points and held the Aggies to 96 rushing yards and 285 total yards, which was 166 yards below their season average.

For the season, Sweat has recorded 31 tackles, including a team-leading 8.0 tackles for loss for a total loss of 35 yards. He also leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has tallied one fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.