CBS uses six-day option on Mississippi State/Alabama matchup

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Southeastern Conference released TV times for November 11th games on Monday. While six of the SEC matchups are locked in in terms of time and network, CBS used the 6-day option on the Mississippi State/Alabama and Auburn/Georgia matchups.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium. We'll find out late Saturday or early Sunday when MSU and Bama will play.
?? times and networks for games on November 11: https://t.co/NgnDokSsK8 pic.twitter.com/RkvJR8w3Ho— SEC (@SEC) October 30, 2017
Mississippi State is currently #21 in the AP Top 25, and #22 in the Amway Coaches Poll. We'll find out Tuesday where they stack in the first College Football Playoff Top 25.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.