CBS uses six-day option on Mississippi State/Alabama matchup

The Southeastern Conference released TV times for November 11th games on Monday. While six of the SEC matchups are locked in in terms of time and network, CBS used the 6-day option on the Mississippi State/Alabama and Auburn/Georgia matchups.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium. We'll find out late Saturday or early Sunday when MSU and Bama will play.

?? times and networks for games on November 11: https://t.co/NgnDokSsK8 pic.twitter.com/RkvJR8w3Ho — SEC (@SEC) October 30, 2017

Mississippi State is currently #21 in the AP Top 25, and #22 in the Amway Coaches Poll. We'll find out Tuesday where they stack in the first College Football Playoff Top 25.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.