CBS uses six-day option on Mississippi State/Alabama matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The Southeastern Conference released TV times for November 11th games on Monday. While six of the SEC matchups are locked in in terms of time and network, CBS used the 6-day option on the Mississippi State/Alabama and Auburn/Georgia matchups.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium. We'll find out late Saturday or early Sunday when MSU and Bama will play.

Mississippi State is currently #21 in the AP Top 25, and #22 in the Amway Coaches Poll. We'll find out Tuesday where they stack in the first College Football Playoff Top 25.

