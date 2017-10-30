UPDATE: Magnolia man accused of stabbing wife turns himself in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Magnolia man accused of stabbing wife turns himself in

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Magnolia PD
MAGNOLIA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Magnolia man wanted for the stabbing of his wife has turned himself in to police. 

According to Chief Ray Reynolds with the Magnolia Police Department, 55-year-old Bernard Wells turned himself in to the Magnolia Police Department around 3:30 Monday afternoon. 

He has been charged with weapon possession by a felon, domestic violence assault and aggravated use of a deadly weapon. 

According to police, Wells stabbed his wife then fled the scene driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with a Mississippi tag PLP473. 

