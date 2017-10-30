Halloween Concerns: Check out Mississippi's Sex Offender Registry

The ghouls and goblins will be coming out Tuesday night as Mississippians celebrate Halloween.

There are concerns about costume safety, pedestrian accidents and fatalities and sex offenders.

You never know what houses some of them go to for trick or treating.

There are 388 convicted sex offenders listed on the registry in Rankin County, but those numbers are deceiving.

Of those 388, 17 are deceased, five reside at the state hospital, 12 are in the Rankin County jail and 204 are in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

"That only leaves us about 150 living in the free world," said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.

Days ago, the Sheriff's Department conducted a door to door check.

"We decided about this time each year, we do a 100% compliance check of all the sex offenders living in the free world out in the county," explained Bailey. "We go and physically check to see if they are living where they say they are living."

A group called The National Association for Rational Sexual Offense Laws denounces what it believes are unconstitutional laws and unreasonable blanket restrictions imposed by supervising authorities throughout the nation each Halloween.

However the Rankin County Sheriff's compliance check turned up a troubling fact.

"Through our check, we actually arrested two of them for being non-compliant," said Sheriff Bailey. "They say they are living at one address, while they are living at another address."

The Sheriff suggests concerned parents find out where sex offenders live before taking their children out for Halloween.

You can find the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry here.

