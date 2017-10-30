Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba delivers State of the City Address - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

  • WLBT Online Poll

  • What grade would you give Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba for his first 100 days in office?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    A
    17%
    184 votes
    B
    16%
    174 votes
    C
    18%
    201 votes
    D
    13%
    148 votes
    F
    36%
    394 votes
  • Mayor gives preview of State of the City Address

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba delivers State of the City Address

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: City of Jackson Source: City of Jackson
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will deliver his first State of the City Address on Monday at Thalia Mara Hall. 

READ MORE: Mayor gives preview of State of the City Address

The address will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly