Former Pearl Youth Court Judge John Shirley expands on "political games" allegations

Former Youth Court Judge John Shirley has issued a scathing press release, once again, blaming political games for the shut down of Pearl city youth court.

Shirley claims Mayor Jake Windham wanted to make County Youth Court Judge Tom Broome look good if Broome had an opponent next year.

Shirley says the claim that an indigent mother was barred from seeing her 4-month-old child for 14 months over unpaid court fees, is false.

Judge Shirley says the woman refused to appear in court and never informed him about financial issues.

