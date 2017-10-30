Tony Hughes previews JSU homecoming matchup in weekly press conf - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tony Hughes previews JSU homecoming matchup in weekly press conference

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

It's homecoming week in Tiger World. Believe it or not, Jackson State is still in the mix for a division title. The 1-7 Tigers are 1-0 against the SWAC East. JSU would have to win their last 3 games to have a shot at Houston.

That starts Saturday against Alabama State. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

You can see the entire Hughes press conference below

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly