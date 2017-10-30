Tony Hughes previews JSU homecoming matchup in weekly press conference

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's homecoming week in Tiger World. Believe it or not, Jackson State is still in the mix for a division title. The 1-7 Tigers are 1-0 against the SWAC East. JSU would have to win their last 3 games to have a shot at Houston.
That starts Saturday against Alabama State. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
You can see the entire Hughes press conference below
