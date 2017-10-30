Dan Mullen addresses Florida speculation in MSU weekly press conference

It's a tradition unlike any other in Starkville. Reports, sources, Dan Mullen to fill in the blank.

Articles were already out speculating Mullen to Florida before the ink dried on Jim McElwain's buyout. Their athletic director is former Mississippi State AD Scott Stricklin.

Mullen won a pair of national titles as Gators offensive coordinator before coming to MSU. He addressed the speculation today in his weekly press conference.

"I'm in a great position here. I think we've been able to build this program. I've had my hand in how this facility has been built. We've been able to recruit the type of players we want to recruit into our system. I have unbelievable support from our athletic director, you know who's also a coach, so has a great understanding of what we're trying to do. I might be one of the most fortunate coaches in the country with our president of the university who was a football player. I'm really happy here. If you look at what we have at the program with the administration and the direction this program is heading in right now, I haven't really thought much about it, except worrying about UMass. And I don't like to speculate on that stuff. You know I'm very happy with what we're building here. We're building for a great future right now at Mississippi State with a young football team."

You can see Mullen's entire press conference below

LIVE ?? | @CoachDanMullen previews Saturday’s matchup with UMass at Davis Wade Stadium



11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

https://t.co/nmHUYfzK1k — MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) October 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.