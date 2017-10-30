Hinds County District Attorney's trial delayed until January 29

Rankin County Circuit Judge John Emfinger has granted a continuance in the Robert Shuler Smith case and reset the Hinds County District Attorney's trial for January 29.

Judge Emfinger said he had concerns about the number of motions that had been filed in the case in recent days and the number of cases he already had on the docket.

Smith is accused of stalking and domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend in 2015. He was indicted earlier this year.

PREVIOUS STORY: State Supreme Court denies Hinds DA appeal

Monday, the DA’s former attorney, John Reeves, was formally removed as counsel. His new team of attorneys Yemi Kings, Vicki Gilliam and Nick Crawford are now taking over.

"I think the court was serious," said Gilliam, as they left court. "The court took it seriously. He's taken some things under advisement and so we'll know better where were going from here but I thought the court was very fair."

