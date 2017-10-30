Metro teams win MHSAA swimming and volleyball state titles

It was a great weekend for metro Jackson high school teams in north Mississippi. Four teams took home MHSAA state championships.

Brandon volleyball capped a 39-2 season with their first state title in program history. They swept DeSoto Central in straight sets at Mississippi State University. The Lady Bulldogs are the first metro team to win a MHSAA volleyball title.

Three area squads claimed state crowns in swimming. Madison Central won their 4th straight Class II girls championship. The Lady AquaJags beat Tupelo by 37 points. The boys squad nearly made it a MC sweep, finishing 2nd.

St. Joseph continued their dominance in Class I, claiming their 3rd straight girls state championship.

Their rival St. Andrew's takes the state spoils in Class I Boys.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.