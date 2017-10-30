Former Congressional staffer facing new federal charges

A now-former Congressional staffer is facing a second round of federal charges. He's already serving a sentence for tax evasion.

Lanier Avant served as Congressman Bennie Thompson's chief of staff since 2002. In the midst of more scrutiny, we've learned he’s no longer on staff.

His now former boss Congressman Bennie Thompson said this in 2016 after his first charges.

"In talking to my chief of staff I have confidence," said Thompson in 2016. "At some point, he'll have an opportunity to present his side and I believe when he presents his side he'll be vindicated."

Thompson at the time said he'd fire Avant if he was proven guilty of the accusations. Avant did plead guilty to tax evasion and was charged in January of this year but stayed on staff with Thompson as recently as the last two weeks.

Thompson issued the following statement Monday:

“Mr. Avant is no longer employed with my office. I appreciate his service over the years to my office and to the people of the Second Congressional District of Mississippi.”

Meanwhile, his sentence included 30 days in jail and weekends for a year. Meaning, he was working on the Hill during the week and behind bars on the weekends.



It turns out Avant didn't file taxes from 2008-2012. The two years prior, federal prosecutors say he "played with the numbers" on his itemized deductions to the point that he paid a total of less than $450 for 2006 and 2007, despite the fact he was making around $170,000 a year.



But this is round two with the Department of Justice for Avant.

He was serving as a Staff Director for the Homeland Security Committee in 2013 and requested a security clearance in 2013.

As part of that, he submitted a "Questionnaire for National Security Positions". In that he answered no to a question about whether he'd failed to pay federal, state or other taxes in the last seven years.

Based on the federal documentation, that was a lie.

If convicted of the most recent charges surrounded the false security clearance form, he could face up to five years in prison.

