13-year-old boy shot on Arbor Hills Drive in Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Arbor Hills Drive near Crestwood Drive.

Shortly after 5:00 pm, a 13-year-old boy was shot by two black men who had opened fire.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to a second location before being transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Officers later learned that a group of individuals met on Arbor Hills Drive to fight, but the gathering resulted in shots being fired.

The victim is listed in stable condition and his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

