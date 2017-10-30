Witches ride through Madison neighborhood to raise money to fight Muscular Dystrophy

It's called The Witches' Ride.

A Madison neighborhood came together to help a 12-year-old battling Muscular Dystrophy.

Beau Gregory was diagnosed just before his third birthday.

Just in time for Halloween, his neighbors and friends in Reunion are dressing up as witches to ride their brooms, make that their bikes, and throw candy to little monsters along the way.

Emily Gregory, Beau's mother said, "We're here to raise awareness and there's also very little," said Emily Gregory, Beau's mother. "Up until 15 years ago, there was very little research and money that went towards this disease. Over the last 15 years, they've developed a drug that is the closest thing to a cure thus far."

In addition to raising money to fight the disease, the ride is also organized to celebrate Beau.

His form of Muscular Dystrophy, called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, affects one out of 3500 boys.

It is the most common and progressive form.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved