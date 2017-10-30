Four former M-Braves playing in 2017 World Series

We have an off day in the World Series to breathe after all the Game 5 mayhem last night.

Not one, not two, but four former Mississippi Braves are involved. Brian McCann starred in the first squad in 2005, he hit a homer last night. Charlie Morton won 4 games in 2007, he had 7 strikeouts in Game 4. Evan Gattis had 37 RBI for the 2012 M-Braves, he has 3 hits for Houston in the series. Alex Wood had 3 strikeouts in Game 4, the Dodger had a 1.26 ERA for Mississippi in 2013.

M-Braves vice president/GM Steve DeSalvo saw all four come through Trustmark Park, here's his thoughts on the fall classic.

"It's reminiscent when I see these guys play, it always reminds me of Adam Wainwright, who pitched for us in Greenville, South Carolina years ago. And it always bugged me because after they traded him, it seemed like the guy was on the mound for Game 7 of every World Series after that. So it's kinda bittersweet, it's certainly exciting to see that. And I think it speaks well, certainly for our organization, that we develop ballplayers like that caliber that are able to move on to the big leagues. Pretty much all those guys that are playing in this World Series were all good guys. So you always like to see the good guys do well."

Game 6 of the World Series is Tuesday at 7:20pm on FOX 40.

Former @MBraves Alex Wood & Charlie Morton are about to square off against each other in game 4 of the World Series! Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/WIrmeuRSno — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) October 28, 2017

Musgrove with a scoreless 10th!



Gattis to lead it off in the bottom half. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/I8O1Ve6Tsp — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.