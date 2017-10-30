Mayor Lumumba promises change in State of the City Address

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba explained his plans for the city of Jackson in his first State of the City Address Monday.

The mayor has a few buzz-words he's been using lately.

One of them we've been hearing is "Transformative" - he wants to effect change.

He used that frequently during his address, along with a new term: "Radical."

Mayor Lumumba says Jackson can become the most radical city in the world.

He believes the way to do that is through communication across party lines, and with the public.

"Radical is about moving towards change. Radical does not have to be the demonstration of reckless behavior. But it has to be a willingness to face your challenges head-on, and to offer truth. And in this day and time, to speak truth is a radical act," said Mayor Lumumba.

The young leader promised to stay true to his campaign promises. Communication was on the top of that list.

"Principled leadership, just policies, and a democratic process are critical to building and sustaining a transformative municipal system," said the liberal Democrat.

Discussions with the Republican Governor Phil Bryant helped avoid a state takeover of the Jackson Public School District.

That didn't go un-noticed by the public.

"That is a significant indicator of the kind of opportunity we have in Jackson, when we can forge those partnerships," said Okolo Rashid, the co-founder of the Islamic Thought Institute, who attended the address.

Mayor Lumumba also wanted to make the city safer and more welcoming.

The 2018 budget allowed for a recruiting class for the police and fire departments, new patrol vehicles, and an end to furloughs.

"In the face of tremendous adversity, we have effectively tackled our challenges head-on," said Lumumba.

Next on the Mayor's agenda: Creating what he calls a people-centered economy and a welcoming municipality.

"I am feeling very confident. I think we have an excellent opportunity. And I really like the way the business community is coming and supporting this mayor," said Rashid.

The Mayor says he is excited about the developments the city has made in his first 100 days in office, but also says he's not satisfied, and that he never will be.

He vowed to continue working tirelessly for the city of Jackson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.