Woman grazed by bullet in west Jackson

A 20-year-old woman was grazed in the back when an unidentified man fired shots into the vehicle she was in. The shooting occurred on Deer Park Street, but she was driven to Lucedale Street before police were called.

The victim told officers that she and a friend went to Deer Park Street to meet someone. After the friend drove off, the unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle, striking her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but her injuries appear non-life-threatening. The suspect is still at large.

If you have information about this crime, please call Jackson Police.

