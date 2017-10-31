Halloween Decorations: How much is too much?

Halloween is just hours away and many homes and yards have turned ghoulish and festive for the holiday season. But not everyone appreciates being scared when going home. How much is too much when it comes to decorating.

Not everyone is excited to see tombstones and bones scattered throughout yards.

From hanging skeletons to clowns and electric chairs, some families have gone all out when it comes to decorating for the holiday.

In Rankin County, one homeowner's decorations didn't sit well with neighbors and social media, and after many complaints, he removed the hanging man.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rankin County homeowner removes hanging man Halloween display after complaints

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says while his office hasn't received any of these calls, he says even if they did, there would only be so much that his men could do.

"The first thing you have to understand is those people pay taxes on that property, so that is their property," said Sheriff Mason. "Number two, if it's just a real eyesore, the only thing we can do is just say hey, think of the kids next door, you know the child is scared, but at the same time the person can still tell us to go pound sand."

While deputies will take the reports and make suggestions when necessary, Sheriff Mason says law enforcement officers don't have time to take on the challenge of being yard monitors whether that be Halloween, Christmas, or Easter.

"People who take the time out to decorate like that, they aren't going to take them down," added Mason. "They might, but probably not. Just keep moving. It'll be over with tomorrow and we can just move on."

