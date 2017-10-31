Man charged for shooting into home of Yazoo City officer

A man has been arrested and charged after shooting into the home of a Yazoo City police officer, who is also the mother of his two children.

Darius Teon Moore has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and domestic violence after police say he fired shots in the home while the officer and both of their children were inside.



According to the Associated Press, Moore tried to force his way into the officer's home at around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. After the officer refused to let him in, he went into the street and fired several rounds. One hit her car, and another entered her bedroom.



According to the AP, Moore also fired a shot at responding officers, who did not return fire. No one was injured.



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.