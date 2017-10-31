Two lanes blocked after wreck on I-20 at I-55 S - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two lanes blocked after wreck on I-20 at I-55 S

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck has two lanes of traffic blocked at I-20 and I-55 South going westbound.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

We have a crew headed to the scene to find out how many cars are involved and if there are any injuries.

Avoid this area if possible because it is causing heavy traffic back up. 

