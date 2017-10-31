Crime Stoppers seeks public's help identifying auto burglary suspects

Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public to identify people wanted in several auto burglaries in Jackson.

On October 23, at 9:30 p.m., two people broke into several cars parked at Sunbelt Sealing on Farish Street.

While employees were working the night shift, two people came through a part of the fence that had been cut. They broke into several vehicles by breaking out windows.

One of the suspects appears to be wearing a dark coat, dark pants, white tennis shoes, and a dark sock hat. The other suspect is wearing a light colored back pack, light colored pants, a dark hoodie style jacket, and what looks to be a large plastic bag tied around his waist.

If you have any information that leads to an arrest, you would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Please call 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your cell phone or computer and submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.