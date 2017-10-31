VIDEO: Former Jackson Mayor paddles suspect caught breaking into his car

Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber caught a suspect breaking into his car and, after a struggle, was able to subdue him until police arrived on scene.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the auto burglary that occurred this past Sunday on Dorgan Street at Mayor Yarber's home.

Officers responded to the call after learning that a suspect was being detained by the former mayor himself.

Mayor Yarber told officers that he saw a suspicious car parked outside the home. When he went to check it out, he found the suspect inside his own car.

He then confronted the suspect, causing a fight between the two. The former mayor was able subdue the suspect until police arrived.

Police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juwuan M. Bibbs.

Bibbs was arrested and charged with Auto Burglary and Possession of Marijuana. A handgun was also recovered at the scene and was believed to have been on the suspect prior to the fight with Mayor Yarber.

Bibbs has since had his initial court appearance.

He is still currently being held in the Hinds County Adult Detention Center on $20,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing.

