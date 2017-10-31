VIDEO: Former Jackson Mayor paddles suspect caught breaking into his car

Former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber caught a suspect breaking into his car and, after a struggle, was able to subdue him until police arrived on scene.

But that's not all he did.

The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.

“As I was coming out, the door swung open and when it swung open, I jumped kicked the door and knocked the guy down,” said Yarber.

The auto burglary occurred this past Sunday on Dorgan Street at Mayor Yarber's home. Officers responded to the call after learning that a suspect was being detained by the former mayor himself.

Mayor Yarber told officers that he saw a suspicious car parked outside the home. When he went to check it out, he found the suspect trying to break into his car.

He then confronted the suspect and was able to subdue him, before taking him inside to serve him up with his own form of punishment.

“When you break in people's stuff it is because somebody ain't whooped your tale,” said Yarber.

Police later identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juwuan M. Bibbs.

Tony Yarber didn't hold back his frustration as he hit Bibbs with a paddle over and over again. Yarber's son recorded the intense encounter on his cell phone.

“I know if he was going to go to jail and be out the next day, I wanted to be sure that memory and my sense of justice was taken care of,” Yarber said.

Yarber says while waiting for police, the Bibbs pleaded for his life.

“He said to me if I killed him he would be another black brother being killed by another brother and that really stuck," said Yarber. "I told him 'you don't get to lecture me about values and morals and you breaking into my stuff'. But it is evident he is intelligent. What I hope he learned is he can be better than what he is displaying."

Yarber says is relieved his family was not seriously injured because the intruder allegedly was carrying a gun.

“The sergeant on duty said thank God he didn't do anything to your wife when she came out and thank God that gun didn't go off. I'm thinking he had a gun,. This story could've gone and entirely different way.”

Bibbs was arrested and charged with Auto Burglary and Possession of Marijuana. A handgun was also recovered at the scene and was believed to have been on the suspect prior to the fight with Mayor Yarber.

Bibbs has since had his initial court appearance.

He is still currently being held in the Hinds County Adult Detention Center on $20,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing.

