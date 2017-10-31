Southern Miss announces partnership with Adidas

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The University of Southern Mississippi and adidas today announced a new multi-year partnership in which the Portland, Ore., based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Golden Eagles through the 2024-2025 season.

“Our Department Leadership Team was focused and deliberate in our assessment and evaluation of potential vendors. We interviewed an array of companies to find the best fit for the University of Southern Mississippi. In the end, we found adidas to be the best partner for our Department. Our comprehensive agreement will provide the highest quality look and feel - for the highest levels of athletic competition. We are excited to make adidas products available to our Student-Athletes and have their iconic brand across our Department.” Jon Gilbert – Director of Athletics, University of Southern Mississippi

With the new all-school deal, adidas will supply the Golden Eagles with headwear, apparel, footwear and accessory needs for all of their athletic teams.

“Our mission is to help athletes perform better and we’re excited about the direction of the Golden Eagles’ sports programs,“ said Jim Murphy, director of NCAA Sports Marketing at adidas America. “This new partnership is a great opportunity for adidas to work closely with Southern Mississippi Athletics to help them execute their mission to guide and support student-athletes in the pursuit of excellence, academically, athletically and personally.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.