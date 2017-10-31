Clinton Police catch bank robbery suspect in under five minutes

Clinton Police are charging 30-year-old Terry Spann in the robbery of the Trustmark Bank on Clinton Boulevard.

"He immediately went to a teller, jumped over the counter, and took money from one of the tills," said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman.

Police believe Spann ran from the bank on foot and hopped a fence, then got into his 2009 Volkswagen.

Trustmark tellers described the bank robber as a black male wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a plastic bag on his head.

Officers stopped traffic immediately, realized Spann fit the suspect description, and took him into custody.

"I do not encourage anybody to come to the city of Clinton and try to perpetuate a crime of this magnitude - or any crime. We will catch you," said Chief Hayman.

Trustmark customers were grateful for the speedy reaction by police.

"I was just kind of shocked that somebody would do that, and just glad to hear that all of the tellers were safe, and also that Clinton PD caught him real quick," said Harold Parks, a frequent customer of the bank. "That always makes you feel safe, whenever they do their job. I was just proud of them that they were able to catch him."

"I thought about going to the other location, further down, but we have to live every day, and we cannot live in fear," said another customer. "You just have to be careful, and pray as you go and as you come."

Clinton police officers, with the help of deputies from Hinds County, were able to find the pack of $20 bills taken from the bank, which they believe Spann threw away onto the shoulder of Clinton Boulevard.

Police were not sure exactly how much money was taken, but either way, Spann is charged with bank robbery, which is a felony.

