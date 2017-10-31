Clinton bank robbery suspect arrested

Clinton police have made an arrest in a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon at Trustmark Bank on Clinton Blvd.

Thirty-year-old Terry Spann of Edwards was arrested not far from the bank and witnesses identified a photo of Spann. The $20 bill pack and the tracking device were located close to where he was arrested.

Spann later confessed to officers he had committed the robbery.

After robbing the bank, the suspect fled the north side of the bank, ran north and jumped a cyclone fence. He was arrested on Clinton Boulevard driving a white Volkswagen van.

