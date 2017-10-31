Jackson Zookeepers and staff mourn the loss of Casper the giraffe

"Casper", the Jackson Zoo's nearly 14-year-old Reticulated giraffe died Sunday. He had been greeting guests as they come in the gates since he arrived in November 2004, and had become an icon of the park. He would have turned 14 on October 31.

The loss closely follows the death of the female Amur leopard, "Katya", on October 15. She was nearly 17-years-old, which is considered elderly in zoo-born leopards.

Zoo officials say "Katya" was euthanized when her activities indicated that her quality of life was no longer comfortable.

"Life and death, occurring for all living things, is part of the day to day experience in any zoo. Every animal's passing is felt, especially with the ones that our guests see as long time "celebrities," explained Executive Director Beth Poff. "It will be sad to no long greet Casper as we enter the zoo; he will be missed."

