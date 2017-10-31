November begins another active severe weather season

November 1 begins the time to prepare for the second severe weather season.

The gulf coast states have a history of violent tornadoes in the Fall - a good time to upgrade Hinds County emergency warning sirens.

Tornado outbreaks have slammed Mississippi in November.

"November is actually the deep south's second most active tornado month behind April," said meteorologist Joanne Culin.

Fall outbreaks can even spawn EF3 and EF4 twisters leaving paths of death and destruction.

Statistics of the killer storms are kept at the National Weather Service.

"The one that went through Brandon, also known as the Brandon tornado, came through in the middle of the night," added Culin. "Also, the one that hit Madison County, often referred to as the Fairfield tornado, that was in 2001."

The Brandon tornado was an EF4. 12 people were killed and 122 were injured.

During this second peak season for tornadoes, tornado warning sirens are being upgraded in Hinds County.

"Seventy," said Hinds County Emergency Operations Director Ricky Moore. "All of them will get an upgrade. There will be new radios put in it, new controls, new computers at the EOC to set these sirens off when they get finished."

If you hear a warning siren on a clear day, don't panic, it's just a test during the month of November.

"Don't just depend on your siren," explained Moore. "Don't just depend on your weather radio. Have multiple ways to be dependent to get your warnings."

One of the biggest challenges we get in the fall is that a lot of our storms come through in the overnight hours," explained Culin. "They may not be aware they may be asleep, so we definitely need to have awareness as we get through the fall season."

The state of the art upgrades on sirens are part of a $9 million countywide communications upgrade for police, firemen, emergency dispatchers and sirens.

