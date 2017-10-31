VPD looking for man on statutory rape charge

Vicksburg Police has obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Khalil Markell Brown’s arrest for Statutory Rape. On Sunday, October 29, 2017, Vicksburg Police responded to 2230 Grove Street in reference to a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the mother of a fourteen year old female reported her daughter had sexual intercourse with an adult male in her residence. The male was identified as Khalil Markell Brown 22 years of age.

Brown left the residence before police arrived through a bedroom window. He left his pants which contained his identification card.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Khalil Markell Brown please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or 601.801.5320.

If you have questions concerning this case please contact the criminal investigation Division.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.