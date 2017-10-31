Choctaw Woman Found Guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Ida Mae Sam, 56, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was found guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian reservation.

A jury returned the guilty verdict against Sam for assaulting another Choctaw member with a deadly weapon (a knife) on April 25, 2015, causing three separate stab wounds to the right forearm of the victim.

Sam will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette, III, in January and faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison and a $500,000 fine.

