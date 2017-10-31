Man arrested for shooting into Yazoo City police officer's home

Police in Yazoo City say questions still surround an early Monday morning shooting, involving a female police officer and her ex.

Early indications suggest the motive is domestic related.

Darius Teon Moore was arrested and charged with shooting into his ex's home and car Monday.

Police say he showed up at the female officer's home in the middle of the night demanding entry.

When she refused, he opened fire.

What's more disturbing, they have two children together.

"Very disturbing that you would take some type of action like that, knowing your children are in there and you fired a round," said Chief Ron Sampson. "Whether you are trying to scare someone or whatever, the situation may be, it was uncalled for."

Moore is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, aggravated domestic violence and malicious mischief.

"When my officers arrived, he was still on the scene," said Sampson. "The officer exited the vehicle and as he approached, Mr. Moore he fired a shot towards the officer, then he fled the scene. And after a couple hours, he turned himself in."

Police say no officers returned fire and amazingly no one was struck.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.