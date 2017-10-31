Man arrested for shooting into Yazoo City police officer's home

Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot in the head during a vehicle burglary has died. And authorities have arrested the third suspect in the break-in.More >>
A body was located in the trunk of a car Sunday morning in Kaufman County after a suspect led deputies on a pursuit.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
