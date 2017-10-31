3 on the Road: Delta Hot Tamale Festival

Just to give you an idea of what the Delta Hot Tamale Festival does for Greenville, Washington Avenue on any given weekday morning is kinda quiet. But on the morning of the Hot Tamale Festival, it is anything but quiet.

Couple the fact that it was Greenville High School’s homecoming weekend and a bunch of class reunions were being held on Tamale Festival weekend, and downtown Greenville hasn’t seen a crowd like this one since, well, since last year’s Tamale Festival.

The Hot Tamamas kick off the Delta Hot Tamale Festival Parade. They are the brain trust behind the festival. Ann Martin is one of them.

“For something that started in 2012 and here we are 2017 and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and the costumes are more outrageous every year,” said Ann.

For something that is a lot of fun, this festival is seriously needed for Greenville and the Delta.

“What does this do for Greenville, for Washington County, for the Delta? It just kind of rejuvenates the hopeful spirit that this is a wonderful part of the state and for a community that’s working really, really hard to revitalize itself, it just really makes you believe," added Ann.

It really makes you believe that there’s a bright future for the community. And for this one day, nobody’s worried about any kind of problems. Politics aside, we’re all just here to have a good time and to celebrate this wonderful community and the fabulous food.”

The Delta Hot Tamale Festival has catapulted Greenville to the Official Hot Tamale Capital of the World and gives the folks there a reason to get together and gives people elsewhere a reason to come here and get a good taste of Mississippi.

