SEC Network announcer Tom Hart visits Jackson TD Club

A guy more than familiar with #21 Mississippi State and Ole Miss is Tom Hart. The SEC Network play-by-play announcer was in the metro on Monday night.

Hart was the guest speaker at the Jackson Touchdown Club. He will call Saturday's Southern Miss/Tennessee matchup at Neyland Stadium.

So who better to ask about the Big 3?

On Dan Mullen

"If you're a Mississippi State fan, you should be happy that your coach is being connected to all these other openings. Because that means he's doing a fantastic job. That means he's wanted out there. You want him to be wanted, you want him to be successful. That means that John Cohen is going to be in a tough position in terms of how do we keep him here, how do we keep him happy. What do we do to make sure that this program continues to evolve."

On Southern Miss facing Tennessee

"Southern Miss is going into Neyland Stadium at exactly the right time. I think the way they started that game last week against UAB was fantastic. Can they carry that through four quarters? Their offense can be dynamic, and they can have guys hit big plays in a hurry."

On Ole Miss

"There's been a lot of scenarios in college football in the past where a interim coach takes over and a team blows a lead, or loses a quarterback, or loses a tough game where they just can't recover from it. I think this coaching staff is good enough to keep the guys all going in the same direction."

