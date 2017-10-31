3 on the Road: Mississippi House

It is Halloween night. Trick-or-treaters go door to door collecting candy wearing scary or funny costumes. And the kids aren’t the only people “on the road.”

There are people who seriously hunt ghosts. Especially tonight. And we have one of the most active houses in America right here in the Jackson area.

You’d think if Mississippi had a famous haunted house, it would be one of our antebellum mansions or something. Not that they don’t have their spirits, but this one is so active that it is known in ghost hunters' circles nationwide simply as The Mississippi House.

For instance, Steve Gonsalves with T.A.P.S. who are featured on the television show Ghost Hunters came from Massachusetts to investigate the house.

"This is actually my second visit here to the Mississippi House," said Steve. "And as a paranormal investigator who uses a bit of pseudoscience, really, I try to disprove the hauntings. That’s what we do. Travel the world to disprove haunting. Twenty percent of the time we are not successful. And those are the times we look at other possibilities besides natural occurrences.

Alice owns the Mississippi House. She doesn’t stay here overnight alone anymore. And rarely comes here in the daylight by herself.

We put cameras up and we’ve got film of objects moving; balls going down the stairs. Chandeliers going off when people ask it to," said Alice.

Brad Cooney has been investigating this house for a few years. Seeing is believing, and he’s convinced the Mississippi house lives (if that’s the right term) lives up to its reputation.

"Really, the things moving by themselves is what really, really got me sold. Yea," said Brad. "What I always told people is things that happen in this house don’t happen in mine."

John Bullard is another paranormal investigator who has experienced the Mississippi House. Sometimes the other world is out of reach. Sometimes it overlaps ours. Tonight could be one of those overlap times.

"So the theory is the veil is thinnest on Halloween night. You can go and research some history on All Hallows Eve and see the history of Halloween," said John. "But it is believed the energy, the spirits can be a little bit stronger, a little more prevalent on Halloween.

