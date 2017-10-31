Mississippi State #16 in College Football Playoff Top 25

Mississippi State is just on the outside of the top 15 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25. The 6-2 Bulldogs are ranked #16.

Dan Mullen's crew are bowl eligible for the 8th straight season. MSU has been ranked in the CFP Top 25 in three of the four years of existence. They face UMass before Alabama comes to Starkville November 11th.

Five SEC teams are ranked in the initial poll. The remaining CFP Top 25's will be revealed November 7th, November 14th, November 21st, November 28th, and December 3rd.

College Football Playoff Top 25 (October 31st)

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (8-0)

3. Notre Dame (7-1)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Oklahoma (7-1)

6. Ohio State (7-1)

7. Penn State (7-1)

8. TCU (7-1)

9. Wisconsin (8-0)

10. Miami (7-0)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Washington (7-1)

13. Virginia Tech (7-1)

14. Auburn (6-2)

15. Iowa State (6-2)

16. Mississippi State (6-2)

17. USC (7-2)

18. UCF (7-0)

19. LSU (6-2)

20. NC State (6-2)

21. Stanford (6-2)

22. Arizona (6-2)

23. Memphis (7-1)

24. Michigan State (6-2)

25. Washington State (7-2)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.