Missing Copiah County woman found safe

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 65-year-old Copiah County woman, the subject of a Silver Alert issued Tuesday, is no longer missing.

MBI says she has been located and is safe.

Sandra Carol Johnson of Holcomb has last be seen Monday in the 1000 block of Bennett Road, in Crystal Springs.

