Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Sandra Carol Johnson of Holcomb in Copiah County. Ms. Johnson is described as a white female, five feet, two inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Monday in the 1000 block of Bennett Road in Crystal Springs. She was wearing a blue jogging suit with white tennis shoes.

She was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion bearing Mississippi license plate GNS 509. Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Carol Johnson contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

