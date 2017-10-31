Cadets begin 19 weeks of intense training for Highway Patrol trooper school

A new class of cadets have accepted the challenge of becoming Mississippi State troopers. The last time a class graduated was in 2015.

Director of Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Captain Gayle McMullin explained that the chaos cadets enter upon arrival is for a reason. They're teaching them right off the bat to keep their cool.

Alternate cadets started arriving Tuesday because some had already decided they couldn't take it.

"Some of them, it's like a culture shock to them," said McMullin.

The cadets have to be on their toes at all times and pay attention to every detail. Otherwise, they'll put in some extra work.

The Highway Patrol needs these men and women. And even with this trooper school, they're still trying to play catch-up.

"We have 465 active troopers," said MHP Director of Public Affairs Captain Johnny Poulos. "The problem is we have 148 eligible to retire today. This puts us in a situation where we're very understaffed. We have troopers working 3 and 4 counties by themselves."

And they'll revert back to what they learned in the training. With every wince, grunt, and drop of sweat, they are learning what it means to be calm under pressure and tune out the noise.

"Myself and some of the training class have buried troopers before," noted McMullin. "We can't help but think 'is there something we could've done differently that may have made them survive what they went through?' So, it's a lot of pressure on us. It's a lot on our shoulders that we provide the accurate training."

They hope to graduate 60 new troopers in March, but it will be closer to a year before they've completed all the training and can go out on the road alone and offset the manpower issues.

MHP's administration also plans to ask lawmakers to approve another trooper school for next year. They say it is needed to continue to offset the critical manpower shortage.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.