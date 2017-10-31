De'Lance Turner nearing Alcorn State rushing record

Alcorn State gets to rebound after a loss and a bye week. The SWAC East lead is on the line on Saturday as the Braves host Alabama A&M.

Senior running back De'Lance Turner is on course for a record season. He's rushed for 896 yards. The Co-Lin product needs 392 more to set the Alcorn single season record.

Head coach Fred McNair gave Turner more kudos Monday in the SWAC Teleconference.

"He's been a good workhorse for us, man. He's done a great job throughout this whole season, that's the way De'Lance has played this whole year. He's a tough back and he likes challenges. He's one of our leaders on the team, keeps himself in good shape. We'll get him ready for Saturday, saddle up and ride."

Alcorn State faces Alabama A&M Saturday at 2:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium.

