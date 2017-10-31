20-year-old man shot multiple times in west Jackson

Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
The skies over Baton Rouge were lit up early Wednesday morning as a fire burned at the ExxonMobil facility. The fire is sending large flames and plumes of smoke into the air.More >>
The skies over Baton Rouge were lit up early Wednesday morning as a fire burned at the ExxonMobil facility. The fire is sending large flames and plumes of smoke into the air.More >>