20-year-old man shot multiple times in west Jackson

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night and now Jackson Police are looking for the crime scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said officers were called to the hospital around 8:00 p.m. They were told the shooting victim had just left a location on Florence Avenue near Dalton prior to the shooting.

So far officers have not been able to locate where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information regarding where the shooting happened is asked to contact JPD at (601) 960-1234.

